LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Little League team is advancing to the Little League World Series after a decisive 10-0 win against the Utah team in the Mountain Region final.

This is the second time a Nevada team has made it to Williamsport to play in the championship and the excitement among those 12-year-olds is building.

“It’s unbelievable, They get these kids here and they really do treat them like big leaguers. They’ve put in so much work over the last several months and they really recognize them for that,” Coach Ryan Gifford said. “It’s way beyond your imagination.”

The tournament will run from Aug. 16-27 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Sports director Chris Maathius spoke with the coach and some of the players who are all in Pennsylvania.