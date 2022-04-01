LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is one band up for an award at the Grammys that has fans in Las Vegas buzzing with excitement.

8 News Now talked with several fans about the boy band, BTS, coming to Las Vegas. Fans said the group has been able to achieve a level of success not many are able to reach.

“I am a K-pop fan. I always enjoyed Korean pop music. I am Korean so it’s part of my culture,” said Melody Lee, BTS fan.

She can’t stop smiling after learning that K-pop band BTS is coming along with a tsunami of themed events.

“This was not expected even for us fans. We didn’t expect them to take over the entire city. There is a lot of excitement,” Lee said.

The seven-member boy band has been around for more than a decade but their Las Vegas fan base will be put to the ultimate test as they make their first appearance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards at MGM Grand.

Southern California resident Desiree Gonzalez just became part of the group’s 40 million fan base known as the “BTS Army” and believes their music style is one of a kind.

“They have an ability to jump from different music styles and make it all mesh,” Gonzalez said.

Around the valley, themed events are expected to pop up to give music fans a chance to come together.

“I’ve already RSVP’d to the photo exhibit at AREA 15,” Lee said. “Then there is the cafe at Mandalay Bay which I have a reservation so I’m just trying to participate as much as I can.”

For this fan, her trip will also include a chance to explore the city.

“We want to do the water show at the Bellagio because I’ve never seen it,” Gonzalez said.

Both fans say their highlight will be attending the band’s sold-out concert at Allegiant stadium.

“I’m going to all four here in Las Vegas. I’m very excited,” Lee said.

According to the band’s talent agency, the themed events begin next week as they transform Las Vegas into what they call a “concert play park.”

All four concerts are sold out.