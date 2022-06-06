LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the lower elevations of the Mojave Desert from Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Those areas include Las Vegas, Barstow, and Kingman.

Increasing temperatures are expected to hit the valley this week, with triple-digit highs forecasted.

Monday was the first triple-digit temperature day of the week, with expected highs climbing until hitting the hottest on Saturday at 111 degrees.

Everyone is advised to wear sunscreen and lightweight clothes, limit outdoor activity to cooler times of the day, and drink water even when you aren’t thirsty.