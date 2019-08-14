Excessive heat warning issued, continues through Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning was issued Wednesday for all of southern Nevada below 4,000 feet and will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will soar well above normal for mid-August, ranging from 107 to 113 degrees or higher.

Cooling stations are open to the public. Clark County released a list of locations:

Due to the #ExcessiveHeatWarning in Las #Vegas and Southern Nevada, additional cooling stations are being opened to give people places to escape the hot temperatures. Locations with asterisks can accommodate pets. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/vLIv6QS7OR — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 14, 2019



Taking precautions is essential to staying safe during dangerous heat situations.

Drink plenty of fluids

Limit time outdoors

Wear light-colored clothing

Never leave pets or children inside cars

Care for bare feet

Perform strenuous activities between 5 and 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service advises being mindful of vulnerable parties, including the elderly, very young and those who are ill or on medication.

Despite the hot week, temporary relief is in sight. 8 News Now meteorologist Sherry Swensk says a weekend system will bring winds, knocking temperatures back to near normal.

Hotter temperatures will return next week.