Excessive heat warning issued for Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a half-dozen excessive heat warnings have been issued for Las Vegas and surrounding areas during this long hot summer, each one sometimes lasting for several days at a time. Another one was issued for Wednesday because Las Vegas valley temperatures are expected to range from 104 to 109 degrees.

The heat warning was also issued for Lake Mead and along the Colorado River where temperatures Wednesday afternoon could reach 114 degrees.

It’s very important to stay cool and keep drinking plenty of water. This lingering late-summer heat is nothing new for southern Nevadans, this year, but it has been relentless and can still take its toll on those who are more susceptible to heat illness or stroke. The very young, elderly, people on medication, and pets should be kept out of the hot sun with plenty of fresh, cool water through the day and night. Dogs should be walked early in the day before the pavement heats up or after the sun goes down in a safe place when the pavement is cooler. And never leave pets or children, or immobile elderly or other persons alone in a hot car. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive next week.