Excessive Heat Warning issued for Wednesday through Friday, what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued because temperatures could tie or break daily records over the next few days.
Wednesday through Friday are expected to be the hottest days with temperatures between 105 to 110 degrees making this the first big heat wave of the season.
The excessive heat warning will be in effect from Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. to Friday, June 4 at 9 p.m., according to the NWS in Las Vegas.
Higher than normal temperatures will also be felt in northwest Arizona and southeast California.
The high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke which can be deadly. Firefighters say the most important thing to remember is keep hydrated, especially with water.
Signs of heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, fainting, cool and moist skin, fast and weak pulse, and fast and shallow breath.
- Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.
- Seek medical attention.
Signs of heat stroke:
- Temperature above 103 degree, skin that is red, hot and dry without sweating, a rapid and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and unconsciousness.
- Seek medical attention.
- Immediately cool the person by wrapping them in cool, wet sheet, fan them vigorously, spray with cool water, or give them a cool bath or shower if the person is awake and alert.
- DO NOT give the person additional fluids.
- Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death without treatment.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue also warns that high temperatures increase the chances of fires in homes and businesses.
High heat can lead to fire danger:
- Refrigerators/Freezers – If you have a refrigerator or freezer in the garage or a room that is not cooled by an air conditioner, the compressor has to work extra hard to keep the appliance cool. If the compressor is running almost constantly, there is a possibility of it getting hot enough to start a fire. Be sure there is no trash accumulated around or behind the unit. There is also more risk if the unit is on carpet or wood.
- Extension cords used with appliances can also cause fires and should not be used with refrigerator/freezer or air conditioning units. The extension cords are not designing to carry the load if a unit is constantly running.
- When exposed to direct sunlight and heat, chemicals can cause a fire, or in some cases, explode.
- Maintain air conditioners/fans because frayed wires or dust and dirt around the motor can lead to a fire.
- Don’t leave aerosol cans in vehicles. When exposed to direct sunlight, they can explode.