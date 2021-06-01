Excessive Heat Warning issued for Wednesday through Friday, what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued because temperatures could tie or break daily records over the next few days.

Wednesday through Friday are expected to be the hottest days with temperatures between 105 to 110 degrees making this the first big heat wave of the season.

The excessive heat warning will be in effect from Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. to Friday, June 4 at 9 p.m., according to the NWS in Las Vegas.

Higher than normal temperatures will also be felt in northwest Arizona and southeast California.

Temperatures will be well-above average this week. Wednesday-Friday will be our hottest days, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in place & potential tied or broken daily records! Remember to wear sunscreen, light, loose-fitting clothing and stay HYDRATED! #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/CU0xvpdEEB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 1, 2021

The high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke which can be deadly. Firefighters say the most important thing to remember is keep hydrated, especially with water.

FRIDAY HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE EXTENSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW. Wednesday 11AM thru 9PM Friday. This increases the chances of heat related illnesses & injuries. It is important to STAY HYDRATED. Drink lots of fluids – water is BEST. Mechanical breakdowns & heat related fires increase. https://t.co/ltoNC2XXxW — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 1, 2021

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, fainting, cool and moist skin, fast and weak pulse, and fast and shallow breath.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

Seek medical attention.

Signs of heat stroke:

Temperature above 103 degree, skin that is red, hot and dry without sweating, a rapid and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and unconsciousness.

Seek medical attention.

Immediately cool the person by wrapping them in cool, wet sheet, fan them vigorously, spray with cool water, or give them a cool bath or shower if the person is awake and alert.

DO NOT give the person additional fluids.

Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death without treatment.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue also warns that high temperatures increase the chances of fires in homes and businesses.

High heat can lead to fire danger: