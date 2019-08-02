Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas, surrounding areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Temperatures in the Las Vegas valley this weekend are expected to be very hot, according to the National Weather Service which has issued an excessive heat warning.

The warning is in effect for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures in the Las Vegas valley are expected to be between 109 to 113 degrees and between 113 to 117 at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Laughlin, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu. Death Valley National Park could reach a high of 124 degrees.

People are urged to take extra precautions if spending time outdoors to avoid heat-related illnesses and heat stroke. Wear light clothing and drink lots of water. Animals should also be given plenty of water and shaded areas to cool down.