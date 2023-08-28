LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The temperature is heating up at Lake Mead and dangerously hot conditions and temperatures above average are expected as the week starts.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Lake Mead National Recreation Area starting at 10 a.m. Monday and ending at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The temperature is expected to reach 109 degrees on Monday and 111 on Tuesday. Those high temperatures can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially during outdoor work or activities.

People in the heat are urged to take precautions by dressing in loose clothing, drinking water, and taking breaks from the heat to cool down.