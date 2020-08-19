Excessive heat warning for Las Vegas valley extended through 10 p.m. Friday

Global warming from the sun and burning, Heatwave hot sun, Climate change, Heat stroke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will continue to be hit with harsh, hot temperatures throughout the week. The excessive heat warning already in place has been extended through 10 p.m. Friday.

There is a heat advisory for the mountains, but that is expected to end on Thursday at 10 p.m.

An air quality advisory is in effect due to smoke from the Dome Fire.

Storm chances will wane later this evening, according to 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo. We could still see some outflow gusts around until late tonight. It will remain very warm in the evening.

Can you see it from #LasVegas?? ⛈️👀



Watching a storm pulse over the Spring Mountains this afternoon.

As storms continue to develop over the mountains, Las Vegas has the potential to see a stray shower or lightning strike, particularly to the west.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/WJbhRcU24K — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 19, 2020

BREAKING RECORDS:

Tuesday’s high of 114 is the highest temperature of the year, so far.

Another record high temperature is expected Wednesday afternoon; 112 degrees would beat the current record for August 19, which is 111 degrees.

There was another broken record for warm low, with 89 degrees reported Wednesday morning.

Thursday’s forecast high (112) would also beat the current record for the date (110).

Friday’s forecast high (111) wouldalso beat the current record for the date (110).

Overnight lows are also staying well-above average (between 85 and 90), possibly setting records (for warmest overnight lows).

The stretch of consecutive days with a high temp at or above 110 is expected to end Saturday when the high may “only” reach 108.