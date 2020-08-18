Excessive heat warning extended to Thursday evening, heat wave baking Western states

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A heat wave that started Friday is causing sweltering triple-digit temperatures in Nevada, California and Arizona.

The excessive heat warning has been extended to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Yeah, it's summer, and summer is hot, but this is different. These are record high temperatures in what is typically one the hottest times of the year anyways. These are dangerous conditions that should be taken seriously to avoid heat-related illness.https://t.co/asAP108BNk pic.twitter.com/jch1uVbycp — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 18, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, The Las Vegas valley is in its fifth straight day of temperatures 110 degrees or above. The record was set in 1961 when there were 10 days in a row of 110 degrees or higher.

Monday’s high temperature of 112 degrees set a daily record high for the Las Vegas valley breaking the previous record of 111 degrees.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING still in effect until 10PM THURSDAY, another record breaking day today possible, expected high 113. Take precautions for this extreme heat. Stay hydrated and take it easy. Limit outdoor activity during hottest part of day. Remember, #HeatKills. pic.twitter.com/WqCef1IdGl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 18, 2020

Recording-setting temperatures are also expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The current record for Aug. 18 is 111 degrees but its expected the temperature will reach 113 degrees and do the same thing again on Wednesday.

The overnight low temperatures are also setting records for the warmest lows seen on those days.

Due to the extreme heat in Western states and the impact it could have on the power gird, NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity between the hours of 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.