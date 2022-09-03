LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness.

Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside.

“It’s not uncommon to find people asleep because the sun moves,” said Meredith Spriggs, founder of Caridad Gardens. “They get dehydrated and die in their sleep so we do find bodies, which is unfortunate.”

The nonprofit helps homeless veterans find jobs and housing, while also focusing on ways to prevent heat-related deaths among the homeless.

Spriggs said there were significant dehydration deaths among the homeless population in 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown and limited access to water.

There are many community resources available to protect the homeless from the heat. The city of Las Vegas has opened cooling stations across the valley through Tuesday.