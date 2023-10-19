LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Britney Spears is set to tell all in her upcoming memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ and excerpts released by The New York Times reference the pop star’s time in Las Vegas during her four-year residency at Planet Hollywood.

“This is a very peculiar case,” Danny Zelisko, industry expert and President of Danny Zelisko Presents told 8 News Now.

One claim was that her long-time conservatorship, run by her father Jamie Spears, kept her from having full artistic control of her shows.

Spears wrote, according to the Times, “When I wanted to perform my favorite songs, like ‘Change Your Mind’ or ‘Get Naked,’ they wouldn’t let me,” she allegedly continued. “It felt like they wanted to embarrass me rather than let me give my fans the best possible performance.”

For a closer look at this excerpt and others released, click HERE.

Zelisko weighed in on the claim and told 8 News Now something like this is not normally seen in the industry locally.

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t know what the background is about being guided and told what you can play and what you can’t play,” he said. “But generally, artists have complete control over that.”

Spears also reportedly spoke on the alleged control over her millions of dollars of earnings in Southern Nevada, saying she could only access a limited amount of money, while her father supposedly got much more.

According to the New York Times, Spears claimed she was forced to maintain a “rigorous performance schedule” and was only allowed to have $2,000 per week.

For a closer look at this claim and others referenced by The New York Times, click HERE.

“Her accusation that he was making more than her is kind of unsettling,” Zelisko said. “All that money should have been kept for her.”

Zelisko added that while it’s hard to know exactly what happened, he spoke to 8 News Now about the mental toll Spears’ level of fame can take on anyone.

“Britney turned herself from some real problems into an icon,” he concluded. “And she is going to do whatever she is going to do at this point.”

Spears announced a second Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in 2018, but the show was indefinitely postponed a few months later.

Her controversial conservatorship ended after a court ruling in November 2021.