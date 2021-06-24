Excalibur reopening buffet for brunches, Thursday through Monday

LAS VEGAS – OCTOBER 19: An aerial photo shows the Excalibur Hotel-Casino October 19, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Excalibur buffet will reopen July 1 for weekday and weekend brunches. The buffet will operate Thursdays through Mondays, and remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Some other MGM Resorts properties have also reopened buffets, but so far, dinner buffets haven’t reopened at MGM resorts.

The buffet will reopen at 8 a.m., Thursday, July 1, giving guests the option to choose from hot and cold stations. Selections include made-to-order omelets, rotisserie chicken, iced shellfish, smoked brisket, sushi, beef birria and a dessert station with bread pudding, crepes, donuts, cakes, frozen custard and more.

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with pricing as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: $24.99 per person; children (6-11): $14.99

$24.99 per person; children (6-11): $14.99 Saturday and Sunday: $29.99 per person; children (6-11): $15.99

$29.99 per person; children (6-11): $15.99 Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary at all meal periods

For more information, visit Excalibur online.