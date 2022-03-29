LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen reportedly attacked several hotel guests and security guards during an incident inside a Las Vegas hotel in December, records showed.

Sonnen, 44, faces 10 counts of battery and one charge of battery by strangulation.

Several people told Las Vegas Metro police that Sonnen punched them during the altercation on the 35th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 18.

A hotel engineer said he was coming out of a room when he opened a door and Sonnen punched him in the jaw, court documents said. When security arrived, the engineer told police Sonnen “was attacking two other guests,” documents said.

The two other guests, a married couple, said they were walking to their room when Sonnen came “out of a room in a state of undress and agitation.” As one of the guests passed Sonnen, he reportedly “slapped a drink” of out his hand, began punching him, and then put him in a chokehold, police said.

Sonnen also reportedly threw one guest “against a light fixture” and hit her, police said.

Several other people tried to intervene and were injured as well, police said. Security officers were then able to take Sonnen into custody. They described Sonnen as intoxicated and incoherent.

When speaking to police, Sonnen said he had no memory of the incident. There was no surveillance video of the fight due to it occurring on a hotel floor where cameras are not common.

A warrant was issued for Sonnen’s arrest in February.