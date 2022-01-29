Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette arrested on gun, drug charges in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders player and first-round draft pick Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday night after he allegedly threatened a valet with a gun, according to TMZ.

Police took Arnette, 25, into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two-level controlled substance, according to jail records.

The arrest came after a dispute allegedly occurred with a gun at Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday night shortly before 6 p.m.

Another person, Markell Surrell, 20, also was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit, records show.

The pair was booked at Clark County Detention Center before making bail Saturday morning.



They are expected to be back in court on March 29.

In November, the Raiders released Arnette, who is also named in a lawsuit after a high-speed crash near the Raiders practice facility.

The move came after a video of Arnette went viral where he is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette was sued in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020, in Henderson. He was also sued in a May 28 dispute with a valet at Aria Resort & Casino.

Arnette, a Raiders’ 2020 first-round pick, was cut less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash.