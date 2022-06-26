LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alec Ingold left the Raiders in March, but a part of the fullback’s heart remains in Southern Nevada. With the region’s youth, for sure.

Ingold, who signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent after three seasons with the Raiders, joined former teammates and NFL players Friday for the Alec Ingold Youth Football Summit at the Las Vegas Sports Park.

Alec Ingold and participants on Friday at the Alec Ingold Youth Football Summit at the Las Vegas Sports Park. (Photo by Jeffery Bennett/jabimages)

Raiders punter A.J. Cole, former linebacker Rod Martin, Palo Verde High School coach Joe Aznarez and some of the school’s players helped Ingold guide adopted and foster youth from the third through the eight grades in drills, tips and techniques.

Nonprofit Raise The Future was a partner in the summit, which also included Ingold sharing details about his experience of being adopted.

Ingold, Cole and Martin, signed autographs, posed for photos and shared insight on what it’s like to play in the National Football League.