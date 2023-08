LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henry Ruggs, a former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, will be sentenced Wednesday for a fiery crash that claimed the life of a young woman and her dog and ended his career with the NFL team.

Ruggs, 24, accepted a plea deal in May and pleaded guilty to driving 156 mph under the influence and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021. Prosecutors said his blood alcohol level was 0.1 which is twice the legal limit.