UPDATE: Ruggs has pleaded guilty to driving impaired and causing the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. He will be sentenced to at least three years in prison. The felony charge for DUI resulting in death is not probationable, meaning a judge will have to sentence Ruggs to at least 3 years as part of the plea deal.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs is expected to enter a guilty plea Wednesday morning for a fiery DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Under the plea deal, Ruggs, 24, told a judge he will admit he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph and slammed into the woman’s car. The deal reduces the initial, and more serious charges, Ruggs faced to felony DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

Tina Tintor was on her way home from a dog park when she was struck by Henry Ruggs’ car on Nov. 2, 2021 (Credit: Tintor’s family)

Tina Tintor and her dog died after Ruggs crashed into the back of her car on Nov. 2, 2021, causing it to burst into flames and trapping her and her dog inside.

If the deal is accepted, Ruggs, a first-round NFL draft pick, will face anywhere from three to 10 years in prison. He was released by the Raiders after the crash. Ruggs will be sentenced at a later date.