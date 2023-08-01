LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette will plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges and avoid jail time for an incident last year involving a valet, documents said.

Arnette, 26, was expected to plead guilty to charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon connected to the alleged showing of a gun to a valet after he lost his claim ticket.

In May, a grand jury indicted Arnette, 26, on assault with a deadly weapon and firearm-related charges, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

On Jan. 28, 2022, Metro police arrested Arnette on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office dropped the case in July 2022.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

As part of the deal, Arnette will have to complete 50 hours of community service, pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit his gun, documents said.

On the night of the incident, a Park MGM parking attendant asked Arnette for his valet ticket, which Arnette had thrown out, his initial arrest report said. Police later stopped Arnette at a gas station on Las Vegas Boulevard, believing the car was stolen, documents said. Arnette denied pointing the gun at anyone, transcripts said.

“Damon is happy to put this matter behind him with a misdemeanor disposition and is ready to return to the NFL,” Arnette’s attorney, Ross Goodman, said in an email Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the gun was tucked in Arnette’s waistband. A witness told the grand jury he saw Arnette hold and then rack the gun, records said. Video surveillance played for the grand jury appears to show Arnette removing the gun from his waistband and putting it in a door console.

“Contrary to earlier media reports, the evidence did not show Damon ‘pointed a gun at a valet attendant,’ ‘took his keys’ and ‘fled,’” Goodman said. “Instead, grand jury testimony confirmed the firearm was visible in his waistband and not concealed and that Damon stood behind the open driver side door to put the gun away, which took about 36 seconds. In the next 20 minutes, Damon was interacting with everyone before recovering the lost ticket in a trash can after which valet released the car.”

In November 2021, the Raiders dropped Arnette after a video of Arnette went viral where he is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. Arnette had an agreement to join the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team released the cornerback from his future contract after his arrest.

In July 2022, police in Miami arrested Arnette on drug charges. According to the arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Arnette, police pulled Arnette over when a police officer recognized the car he was driving because he had made a stop on that same vehicle about three hours earlier and the driver, Arnette, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

During the second stop, Arnette was arrested and searched. The arrest report said police found “a small pink Ziplock baggie containing a white powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine, along with a straw that was cut into a small piece resembling a device that is common for cocaine use.”

Arnette was scheduled to enter the plea in court Wednesday.