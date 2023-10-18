LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones was arrested for a second time in less than three weeks for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Court documents show Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and is facing one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. In his previous arrest on Sept. 29, he was charged with two counts.

Jones was scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 18 but the initial appearance was canceled. Court records show he has posted bail which was set at $15,000.

Jones was released from the Raiders following his arrest in September. He had been away from the Raiders since Labor Day and was placed on an NFI list on Sept. 20.

His case is scheduled for a status check on Dec. 19, 2023.