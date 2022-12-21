LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report.

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around 11:30 p.m. after drinking with his friends before the two got into an argument about household responsibilities, the report said. The victim told police she was upset because he was going out every night while she worked, came home, and took care of their children.

During the argument, Gonzales-Mazo grabbed the victim around the throat with both hands and began strangling her as she tried to step backward, the report said.

While strangling the victim, Gonzales-Mazo said, “your mouth is going to get you into trouble” and asked her if she wanted “to die tonight,” according to the report.

The victim reported seeing stars before collapsing and feeling dizzy but did not pass out, the report said. Detectives later saw bruising on the front and sides of her neck.

The victim said she punched Gonzales-Mazo in the face after he released her neck. He then allegedly pinned her down onto a bed by her throat and slapped her on the mouth two to three times before leaving, according to the report.

On the evening of Dec. 9, the victim said she was going out for the night and reminded Gonzales-Mazo he had to stay home with their children, but he took the keys to her vehicle so she could not leave, according to the report.

“Jesus made it clear she was to stay home and take care of the children and not question where he goes or what he does,” before leaving to drink with friends, the report said.

Gonzalez-Mazo came home on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. and the two argued over him being out all night and taking the victim’s car keys, the report said. When the victim walked away and began to get ready for an event, Gonzalez Mazo allegedly followed her, accused her of cheating, grabbed her hair and dragged her onto the floor.

The victim told Gonzalez-Mazo she was going to call the police before he reached over and handed her her phone. As the victim unlocked her phone, Gonzalez-Mazo struck her on the head with a plastic clothing hanger, causing it to break in half, the report said.

The victim explained to police that Gonzalez-Mazo did not believe she was going to call 911. When he heard the dispatcher through the speakerphone, Gonzalez-Mazo drew his gun from his holster and pointed it at the floor between them as he mouthed for her to cut the call and “made a cutting motion across his neck,” the report said.

Gonzalez-Mazo eventually went into another room and put his gun away. When the victim got off the phone, he told her to “call back and cancel” the call because “she would ruin his career and their lives,” the report said.

Gonzalez-Mazo then threatened to kill himself and clarified he would do it in jail, the report said.

Gonzalez-Mazo declined to speak with detectives after police made contact with the victim. He was then arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

His bail was set at $15,000, which he appears to have posted, as he was no longer in custody as of Wednesday.

The victim told police the abuse had been going on for years and she was encouraged by Gonzales-Mazo’s mother to “work around it,” the report said. The report indicated that the two began a dating relationship when the victim was a minor and Gonzales-Mazo was over 18.

Gonzales-Mazo has been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2022 and was assigned to the Organizational Development Bureau. He has since separated from the department, LVMPD said.

Court records show that Gonzales-Mazo pleaded nolo contendere, which means he accepted allegations but denied guilt, to a charge of DUI above the legal limit in 2016.

Anyone in a violent relationship should seek help immediately. For a list of emergency hotlines, shelter information, and temporary protection order assistance, visit this link.