LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Clark County official accused in the death of a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter has made a change in his legal counsel.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Robert Telles, 45, filed paperwork for the substitution of an attorney in place of the public defender who had been representing him in court.

According to the court filing, K. Ryan Helmick of the Law Offices of Ryan Helmick & Associates agreed to be substituted in as an attorney for Telles.

8 News Now investigator Vanessa Murphy requested the cost of the public defenders that were chosen to defend Telles. A statement was provided on Monday afternoon and is listed as follows.

Public defenders are salaried positions and do not track the hourly billing of the clients they represent. Jennifer Cooper, Clark County spokesman

Telles was indicted on Thursday, Oct. 20, and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Clark County District Court, according to court records.

He was arrested on Sept. 7, days after the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Telles is being held without bail at the Clark County jail.