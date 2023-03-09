LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An argument between two roommates ended up with one being shot to death and the other claiming self-defense, according to the arrest report.

Virgil Mack, 28, is facing a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the death of 24-year-old Dyamond Hamilton. Mack told Las Vegas Metropolitan police he shot Hamilton after she pointed a gun toward his face.

The two knew each other for around eight months and were partners in renting out their apartment on Airbnb, the report said. But the relationship soured and Hamilton told a new friend, who was visiting from out of town, that she had kicked Mack out of the apartment.

That new friend, whose name was redacted in the report, happened to be at the apartment on Viking Road near Wynn Road, just east of I-15, when the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on March 2 and was the only witness in the case.

The arrest report said Mack also called 911 to report that he had shot his roommate and when the dispatcher said medical personnel would walk him through how to give aid to Hamilton, he said he was unwilling to do that.

According to police who responded to the scene, Hamilton suffered several apparent gunshot wounds on her body and died shortly before 2:30 a.m. Eighteen bullet cartridges were found at the scene.

The deadly shooting occurred after Hamilton and her friend went to the apartment and encountered Mack. The friend told police, Hamilton got into a verbal argument with Mack and pushed his bedroom door open while he was inside the room.

Hamilton then walked back into her bedroom and Mack followed her. The witness said she heard around 10 gunshots and saw Mack put a handgun in his pocket and go back into his bedroom, the report said.

The woman told police she attempted to help Hamilton and quietly called 911 before fleeing the apartment.

According to the arrest report, the woman told police, immediately after the shooting, she overheard Mack on the phone telling someone, “he shot his roommate, and he is going to jail.”

During an interview with the police, Mack said he fired at Hamilton from his bedroom but officers said evidence at the scene didn’t support that claim. The report said officers found 18 cartridges, 15 were in Hamilton’s bedroom and three were found in the hallway. One bullet was even recovered from an adjacent apartment’s wall.

Although Hamilton did have a gun, it was not found near her. The report said it was found in the bathroom.

Police said Mack refused to talk further with them after they questioned his statements about the shooting.

Mack, who has previous arrests for DUI and possession of drugs, is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on April 5.