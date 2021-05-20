Eviction Protection Program launched as moratorium deadline nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Southern Nevadans are struggling to stay in their homes and could be facing eviction but local leaders and agencies have collaborated to help those facing an eviction notice.

Governor Steve Sisolak’s eviction moratorium expires on May 31 and the CDC’s eviction moratorium expires on July 1.

“We don’t want anyone to become homeless if they can stay in their homes,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We’re here and we have plenty of resources.”

What’s new is the Southern Nevada Eviction Prevention Program that ties those resources together with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada making it easier for the tenant. The program will link tenants with CHAP, or CARES Housing Assistance Program, free legal advice, and mediation help.

Jim Berchtold with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said there are four critical things a tenant must do to protect themselves:

Tenant must, if eligible, sign a CDC declaration and give it to their landlord Tenant needs to apply for rental assistance through the CHAP program If tenant receives an eviction notice, they must file an answer with the Justice Court When the tenant files that answer with the court, the tenant needs to elect mediation

Currently, there are around 9,000 applications sitting in the pending for housing assistance. At one point, there was 20,000. Already, more than $254 million in assistance has been distributed.