Everything you need to know about Metarama Gaming, Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- To date, 122 Democratic members of the house have called for impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, but Nevada's delegation has been reluctant to join them until now. In a video on her website, Congresswoman Dina Titus announced she was joining her colleagues in calling for impeachment. On Thursday, Titus sat down with Politics Now Host Steve Sebelius to talk about the change of mind after being reluctant to call for Trump's impeachment for so long. Like most members of Congress, she said investigations had to proceed, and evidence had to be gathered. But after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report and his testimony to Congress, Titus concluded that it was time for the house to act. "Well, I wanted to be very deliberative about it, take my time and look at as much evidence as possible," Titus said. "And so I didn't rush into it. But now I think it's time. After the Mueller report came out it was just so obvious that the president had lied to protect his own self-interest; I think it's time to do it." Titus also noted that Mueller had found several instances of alleged obstruction of justice in his report -- and in his testimony to Congress had said that Trump was untruthful even in the written answers to questions about whether his campaign had colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. She acknowledged that impeachment would very likely not lead to removing President Trump from office, given that 67 members of the Republican-controlled United States Senate would have to vote to convict the president if he was impeached by the house. Still, Titus said, doing so would send a message to voters in 2020 that the president had misbehaved while in office.