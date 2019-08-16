Everything you need to know about Metarama Gaming, Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A full schedule of events, lineup additions, and multiple ways for fans to interact and play with their favorite gamers at Metarama Gaming + Music Festival have been announced for the inaugural Metarama Gaming + Music Festival was released Thursday.
Metarama Gaming + Music Festival will take place on October 19-20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Professional gamers, world-class musicians and streaming all-stars, including Marshmello, Ninja, Logic, Jacksepticeye, Snoop Dogg, Sodapoppin, Alan Walker, Nick Eh 30, DrLupo, Lindsey Stirling, Pokimane, Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Imagine Dragons and many more, are all expected to be in attendance.
On top of incredible live music performances, Metarama Gaming + Music Festival provides fans multiple ways to interact and play with their favorite streamers live and in person.
It’s the first-ever immersive festival experience for competitive gamers, casual gamers and music fans of all ages and experience levels. The tickets, 2-day and 1-day tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug.16 at 12 p.m. Go here to get tickets.