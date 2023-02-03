LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donating plasma is a great way to make money and help save a life at the same time. Here is everything you need to know about donating.

There is a critical and constant need for plasma donations across the valley. Dr. Mary Keen said the plasma collected at CSL’s centers across the country is used to make medication for people with rare and often chronic diseases.

“In general we are seeing an increase in plasma donations,” Keen said. “These are conditions where they can’t fight off infection without assistance. There are also people with bleeding and clotting disorders, there are people with inherited respiratory diseases.”

Plasma donation is a complex process and is more time-consuming than donating blood since it requires separating plasma from the blood and then reinserting the leftover components into your arm.

According to Keen, the donators health is not jeopardized by the amount of plasma taken and the body replenishes it within 24 hours.

When asked what makes a good candidate Keen responded, “We look for people in good health, be between the ages of 10 and 74. We ask that donors weigh at least 110 pounds, must have a valid ID and permanent address, no tattoos or piercings done within past four months prior to donation.”

Keen said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people developed an awareness of plasma donation for the first time, and the number of donors is starting to pick back up.

“This could be in part because people appreciate the payment and it helps out with expenses. Additionally, we see seasonal influxes with people returning from summer or winter breath through college campuses,” Keen said.

So how much can one make while donating plasma?

“Right now, people can expect about $500 for the first month’s donation as a qualified donor,” Keen said.

There are five CSL Plasma Centers in Las Vegas and one in Henderson. A person can donate up to two times in one week and make about $500 for a month’s worth of donations.