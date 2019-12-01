Every shelter dog adopted at SPCA’s ‘Adopt Til You Drop’ Black Friday event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It really is the most wonderful time of the year! Nevada SPCA says 73 pets, including all of their shelter dogs, found homes during Friday’s ‘Adopt Til You Drop’ event.

SPCA’s empty row of dog kennels! Courtesy: Nevada SPCA

The nonprofit waived adoption fees for prospective adopters, and sure enough, it worked! SPCA shared a photo of their empty row of dog kennels after the holiday adoption event.

All 19 of their dogs were adopted, along with 42 of their cats and some small animals including eight guinea pigs, three hamsters and one rabbit.