LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report.

During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of Glen Heather Way, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, investigators said they found stolen property valued anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million. “Every room in the house was filled floor to ceiling with property,” the report said.

Jose Campos Rodriguez, Jose Morales Casas, and Jose Reyes were arrested for participating in organized retail theft and buying, possessing, and receiving stolen property. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the men had been acting as a fencing operation for several months, and possibly several years. According to the report, they were allegedly buying from the same people on a daily basis for more than two years.

From left: Jose Campos-Rodriguez, Jose Morales-Casas, Jose Reyes (Photo: LVMPD)

The arrest report said Campos Rodriguez told police he bought and sold the property on websites such as eBay and Craigslist and claimed he was not aware the goods were stolen. When officers pressed him about his “legitimate” business, he was unable to answer anything about his finances or business dealings and referred police to his father, Jose Reyes, also a suspect.

When officers served the search warrant, they found Morales Casas and Reyes in a back room where it appeared they were attempting to delete information from two computers. Officers also found four fireproof safe-type boxes lined with aluminum foil which blocks a cell phone from pinging a signal out. The boxes were filled with phones including some labeled “Blacklisted” which is a term used for phones reported stolen so they can’t be sold in the U.S., the arrest report stated.

Police said the labeling of the cell phones showed the men knew they were buying and selling stolen property.