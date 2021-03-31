‘Every day it’s gotten harder and harder’: Woman with terminal illness pushes for passage of Nevada aid-in-dying bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Replacing chronic pain with peace is the goal of the ‘End of Life Options Act,’ a bill one Nevada woman told 8 News Now she’s counting on to end her suffering.

“Every day it’s gotten harder and harder,” Hanna Olivas told 8 News Now of her condition Wednesday. “I wake up and it’s hard to get up, I’m in pain, I’ve fractured my ribs twice, I’ve had Pneumonia, I’ve had Bronchitis, I had COVID.”

Olivas was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2017, and the terminal blood cancer has taken over her life.

She said she wants the option to make her own choice when her time comes.

“I want my family to see me happy,” Olivas said of dying on her own terms. “I want them to see me die peacefully.”

She’s one of many advocating for AB 351, which would allow a terminally ill patient who is of sound mind with six months or less to live, to take medication and peacefully die in their sleep.

“This is really the definition of a non-partisan issue,” Sam DeWitt of Compassionate Choices Action Network said of the proposal. “It’s a safe option for patients who want to have a more peaceful passing; it’s a better option for their families who are left behind.”

The ‘End of Life Options Act’ is similar to SB 165, which was proposed during the 2019 Nevada Legislature. That senate bill ran out of time, but DeWitt said since then, safeguards have been strengthened.

Under AB 351, a qualifying patient would need their prognosis signed off by two separate physicians and would have to take oral medication themselves.

Potential patients would also have to be 18 years or older and could not use an IV or infusion.

As for Olivas, she told 8 News Now she hopes her story illustrates the importance of peace after so much agony.

“Until it happens to you, you have no idea what we feel,” Olivas concluded. “This is not suicide, and it’s an option all Nevadans should have.”

AB 351 was introduced on March 22, 2021 and is sponsored by NV Assemblyman Edgar Flores and NV Senator Dallas Harris.

The bill will be presented to the Nevada Assembly Health and Human Services Committee on April 7, then will progress to the Assembly floor if it passes.

The bill would then follow the same process in the senate and go to Governor Steve Sisolak’s desk to be signed into law.

