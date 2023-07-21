LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to have your very own Barbie Dream Wedding? A Las Vegas wedding chapel has made it so you can!

The Little Vegas Chapel celebrated the release of “Barbie,” one of the summer’s biggest movie releases, with a new wedding package that includes a special offer from Art Houz Theater.

The “Pink Dream” wedding package, priced at $599, will help Barbie fans with their very own Barbie Dream Wedding. The package includes:

Chapel ceremony performed by Barbie-inspired wedding officiant in the Imperial Chapel

Barbie-inspired wedding music

Pink-inspired bouquet and boutonniere

Barbie inspired sunglasses

Pink carpet runner for ceremony

Barbie-inspired photo opportunity in the chapel’s iconic pink Cadillacs

Professional Photography

10 digital images

Video recording

Officiated marriage license/ceremony certificate

24 guests maximum, witness provided if needed and camera phones permitted

Interested couples should call the chapel at 702-385-5683 to book a reservation for this package.

Barbie Officiant. Source: The Little Vegas Chapel

Additionally, couples who book the “Pink Dream” wedding package are invited to the Art Houz Theater, while “Barbie” is being shown, where they will receive a free appetizer and two Spotlight Barbie cocktails with the purchase of two tickets to watch the movie.

The Little Vegas Chapel is an award-winning wedding chapel in the Neon Gateway near the Arts District that opened in 2013. It is located at 1330 South 3rd Street. They have other special packages, including a Batman-themed package, available through reservation.