LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to have your very own Barbie Dream Wedding? A Las Vegas wedding chapel has made it so you can!
The Little Vegas Chapel celebrated the release of “Barbie,” one of the summer’s biggest movie releases, with a new wedding package that includes a special offer from Art Houz Theater.
The “Pink Dream” wedding package, priced at $599, will help Barbie fans with their very own Barbie Dream Wedding. The package includes:
- Chapel ceremony performed by Barbie-inspired wedding officiant in the Imperial Chapel
- Barbie-inspired wedding music
- Pink-inspired bouquet and boutonniere
- Barbie inspired sunglasses
- Pink carpet runner for ceremony
- Barbie-inspired photo opportunity in the chapel’s iconic pink Cadillacs
- Professional Photography
- 10 digital images
- Video recording
- Officiated marriage license/ceremony certificate
- 24 guests maximum, witness provided if needed and camera phones permitted
Interested couples should call the chapel at 702-385-5683 to book a reservation for this package.
Additionally, couples who book the “Pink Dream” wedding package are invited to the Art Houz Theater, while “Barbie” is being shown, where they will receive a free appetizer and two Spotlight Barbie cocktails with the purchase of two tickets to watch the movie.
The Little Vegas Chapel is an award-winning wedding chapel in the Neon Gateway near the Arts District that opened in 2013. It is located at 1330 South 3rd Street. They have other special packages, including a Batman-themed package, available through reservation.