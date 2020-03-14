Events pulled from HyperX Esports Arena, participation still available online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At a time when sports games and matches across the globe are getting canceled or suspended, Esports is finding a way to weather the storm. Allied Esports announced that it will move its community tournaments at the HyperX Esports Arena online and suspend in-person events at the venue for the next two weeks.

The Saturday Night Speedway event scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the arena has been canceled, but there is good news for fans. Starting Monday, March 16, fans will be able to stream the events online.

If you’re interested in competing in events over the next few weeks, you can CLICK HERE for a schedule of events. They will be available for viewing on the Allied Esports’ Twitch channels: Twitch.tv/AlliedEsports and Twitch.tv/HyperXESALV.