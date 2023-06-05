LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas-based organization will be hosting an event to teach local families about the dangers of human trafficking.

Awareness is Prevention is partnering with Power2Parent to host a Kids Stay Safe & Stay Smart event on June 16. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall.

“Unfortunately, human trafficking is a growing problem in our communities,” Lena Walther, Director of Awareness is Prevention said. “Predators are preying on local children, using platforms like TikTok and OnlyFans to lure their victims.”

The event will be community-wide and allow all ages to expose and discuss the dangers of human trafficking in the valley. It will be held at 495 South Main Street.

Attendees will be shown the film documentary “Groomed.” Speakers will include Lena Walther with Awareness is Prevention, Erin Phillips from Power2Parent, and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Julia Tafesh will speak in order to provide more insight into the issue and tips on how parents can protect their children.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.