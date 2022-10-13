LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning, Henderson police officers gathered with dozens Thursday night to discuss community safety.

“I’m sorry to report that one of our officers were killed in the line of duty this morning,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a press conference Thursday.

Metro Police are mourning for one of their own as the community remembers 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed near UNLV Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“Within the last 48 hours, 8 officers have been shot in the line of duty across four states,” North Las Vegas Assistant Chief of Police Michael Harris said Thursday while discussing a separate officer-involved shooting this week.

This is just the latest in a deadly string of police shootings here locally and across the country.

“In the last few weeks,” Jeff Crampton, of the Henderson Police Officers Association, said. “We’ve had two officer-involved shootings right here.”

Crampton said this is an issue he wants to address, during a community event held Thursday night.

Dozens gathered in Henderson, as representatives spoke on ways people can keep themselves and officers safe.

Crampton also talked to 8 News Now about a valley-wide rise in crime, and what he calls a chronic police staffing issue.

“Our response times are taking longer,” Crampton explained. “Because there are fewer cops out there patrolling.”

It’s a conversation many hope will lead to a safer change across Southern Nevada.

“It’s affecting the community,” Henderson resident Alvin Wiltshire said of recent crime statistics. “The children, senior citizens, everyone is being affected by it.”

Police officers also touched on the importance of speaking up if you see something wrong, adding that community involvement is a key part of preventing violent crimes.

Tyson Hampton, the man accused of shooting Officer Thai was taken into custody Thursday night. He faces nine charges, including open murder, four counts of attempted murder, and battery.