Evel Knievel’s son fails in trademark lawsuit over Disney’s ‘Duke Caboom’

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 1974, file photo, Evel Knievel sits in the steam powered rocket motorcycle that will hopefully take him across Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho. A judge has dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom. Kelly Knievel said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, he’s disappointed and may take the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. (AP Photo, File)

LAS VEGAS — A judge has dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

Kelly Knievel said Monday he’s disappointed and may take the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

A U.S. district judge in Las Vegas dismissed the case Sept. 23, saying that while the Caboom character was “reminiscent” of Evel Knievel’s likeness, Disney added “significant transformative elements” and it wasn’t a literal depiction.

A Walt Disney Co. spokesman didn’t immediately comment.

Kelly Knievel heads Las Vegas-based K and K Promotions. His father died in 2007 at 69 in Florida of lung disease.