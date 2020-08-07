‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event exceeds gathering limit; Ahern Hotel fined for violating Gov. Sisolak’s directive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas hotel has been hit with a fine after hosting a large gathering of people in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection. The group “Evangelicals for Trump” hosted an event Thursday in an attempt to push back against Governor Sisolak’s 50-person gathering limit on houses of worship.

In a press release, the group referenced the recent Supreme Court decision upholding Governor Sisolak’s directive, citing Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissent, which read: “The world we inhabit today, with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”

The group calls the directive part of “overreaching state restrictions on churches, championed by the radical left and supported by Joe Biden.” While the group also said “event participants safely and legally celebrated President Trump’s conservative, pro-family, pro-life agenda while denouncing Joe Biden and the radical left who have failed to protect religious freedom in our nation,” city officials did not agree.

I was deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior displayed last night in Las Vegas at a campaign event for President Trump. (1/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

On the day of the planned event, the City of Las Vegas sent a letter to the Ahern Hotel, outlining the directive they were going to be in violation of, along with laying out potential punishments for breaking the order.

The gathering was said to be in violation of Governor Sisolak’s Directive 021, Section 10, which reads: “the Nevada general public shall not gather in groups of more than fifty in any indoor or outdoor area subject to the limitations of this section, whether publicly owned or privately owned where the public has access by right or invitation, express or implied, whether by payment of money or not.”

In the end, the hotel was issued a $250 civil penalty, but will not lose any licenses.

BELOW IS A COPY OF THE LETTER SENT TO AHERN HOTEL: