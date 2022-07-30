LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team

volunteers opened an emergency evacuation shelter late Friday night after storms knocked trees

into powerlines, damaged buildings, and left more than 30 residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex

without power.



The Red Cross evacuation shelter was set up at William E. Orr Middle school, 1562 E. Katie Ave. It will

remain open until all displaced residents have a safe place to stay.

“Trained Red Cross volunteers and staff have met with families to provide immediate assistance and emotional support,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, in a press release.



Those affected by this storm or another disaster, are urged to call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.