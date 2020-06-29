Evacuation center opens for Mount Charleston residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at James H. Bilbray Elementary School for Mount Charleston residents. Currently, the evacuations are voluntary.

NV Energy did shut off the power to Mount Charleston as a precaution. That outage is expected to last until later Monday.

The Spring Mountain Youth Camp for teen offenders was evacuated on Sunday.

8 News Now talked to one person who came to the emergency shelter to get a look at the smoke and fire in the distance.

“It’s amazing, but like I said it’s sad because other people’s lives could be in danger. There are hundreds of firefighters up there who are fighting this for us,” said Judy Wiener, retired photographer.

The Red Cross says this is a good reminder that everyone needs a disaster plan and an emergency kit in case you are ever forced out of your home.

Volunteers will be at the emergency shelter throughout the morning in case any more evacuees arrive. They have food and water and will direct residents to temporary shelter.

The emergency shelter is located at 9370 Brent Lane in Skye Canyon.