LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ethel M. Chocolates, the Henderson-based confectioner, is hosting weekend tasting experiences at their flagship store.

The tastings feature Ethel M chocolate pieces paired with fruit-flavored mimosas. It costs $35 and lasts between 40 to 50 minutes. There is also a chocolate and wine tasting event that is $30. You can make a reservation on the website.

Ethel M. store manager Phyllis Speirer talks about the tasting experiences with 8 News Now Anchor Heather Mills.