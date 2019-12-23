Ethel M. Chocolate Factory lights up for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are many fun ways to celebrate the holidays in Las Vegas, and longtime locals know about one sweet spot in particular — the Cactus Garden at Ethel M’s Chocolate Factory!

This is the 26th year of the Cactus Garden lights event and thousands of people every year come to visit.

The garden has over one million lights for the public to enjoy. The 3-acre garden lights up every night during the holiday season, and stays lit until 10 p.m. Locals and tourists can enjoy the holiday experience until Jan. 5, 2020.

Features of the holiday event include photos with Santa Claus, every night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., food trucks, dessert, outdoor holiday movies and plenty of photo opportunities.

Guests can also hop over to the chocolate factory, right next door, to buy some chocolates for friends and family members.

Ethel M is based on the English landscape model of naturalistic design and features three acres of drought-tolerant ornamental, cacti, and other succulents. They say over 300 species of plants can be found on the grounds; half are cacti and succulents largely native to the American Southwest, and the rest are desert trees and shrubs from the Southwestern United States, Australia, and South America.