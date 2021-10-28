Ethel M Cactus Garden returns for the holidays with a change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another favorite holiday event will open to the public soon but with some slight changes.

The Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden opens on Friday, Nov. 5. While the public can visit the garden, the lighting ceremony will not be public instead, it will be virtual.

This is the 28th year for the holiday garden which is a three-acre decorated with more than one million lights. Visitors will be required to make reservations this year with a nonrefundable $5 donation to benefit Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

You can make reservations at this link. The holiday garden will be open until Jan. 2, 2022.

This year, a visit to the garden also includes some holiday chocolate tastings. It’s in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary and they’ve found a way to do it safely.

“How do we welcome guests but welcome them in a way that still gives them a taste of our chocolate. And one of the things we did was put cellophane around all of the chocolates so that you can still have a taste when you walk in the door,” said Lisa Vannerson with Ethel M Chocolate.

For those who are still cautious of being out in the public, there will be a Cactus Lights & Creamy Bites Online Cactus Garden Lighting Experience.