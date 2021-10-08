Ethel M Cactus Garden Lights returning for holidays; $65 interactive chocolate tasting event offered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden Lights will return on Friday, Nov. 5, and run until Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. each night.

Reservations will require a non-refundable $5 donation per group of six people will benefit Three Square Food Band and HELP of Southern Nevada. That’s a change from past events that collected toys and food donations.

Santa will be in the garden nightly from Nov. 5 through Dec. 23 for photos. Ethel M is at 2 Cactus Garden Drive, in Henderson near Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

Reservations for both the Cactus Garden Lights and to see Santa can be made at EthelM.com/holiday.

The Cactus Garden Lighting Ceremony will be a virtual event this year on Friday, Nov. 5, “Cactus Lights & Creamy Bites” — an online chocolate tasting experience.

• Participants will join the Zoom link at 5 p.m. Pacific time to hear from Santa and watch him turn the cactus garden lights on for the season while they sip on a cup of hot chocolate.

• A Chocolatier will take you on an interactive chocolate tasting experience of holiday pieces including Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Peppermint Silk, Egg Nog, Dark Fudge and Milk Fudge.

• The “Cactus Lights & Creamy Bites” experience is $65 with enough chocolates for two people and can be purchased in stores or online at EthelM.com/holiday.