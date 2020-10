LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This holiday season will certainly look different this year, and several holiday traditions here in the valley are adapting.

That includes the Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates.

To kick off the season, the lightingn ceremony will be held viertually on Nov. 6.

The garden will then open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7. through Jan. 3.

Reservations are required and pictures with Santa will be available.