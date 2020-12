LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One downtown Las Vegas restaurant has turned to a pretty cool idea to serve guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Esther’s Kitchen has set up dining pods to help protect guests.

The chef says they created the outside park to keep up with all of the different COVID-19 restrictions.

There are eight “pods,” which are actually converted greenhouses. Each seats four people for a meal.

The pods allow families to eat outside in a warm environment when the temperature drops.