Estate for man pushed off RTC bus now suing operating company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The estate for a man who died after being pushed out of an RTC bus is now suing the company that operates the buses. 74-year-old Serge Fournier died last year about a month after Cadesha Bishop allegedly pushed him off an RTC bus for telling her to “be nicer to passengers.”

Fournier died as a result of the injuries sustained after he was pushed off the bus.

Cadesha Bishop Mugshot

Now, Fournier’s estate is suing Keolis Transit Services, claiming the driver didn’t try to stop the encounter and did not ensure the safety of passengers. Fournier’s estate is looking for $75,000 worth of compensation in the lawsuit.

8 News Now reached out to Keolis Transit Services after discovering the lawsuit. They responded with this statement:

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of the gentleman who was victimized in this incident. Our drivers are trained to ensure that the safety of each and every passenger is the top priority, especially when unforeseen incidents like this occur. We are unable to comment further because of the suit that has been filed and because this is a personnel issue.” Rahul Kumar — Executive Vice President, Keolis North America

For a look at the full lawsuit, click the link below.

