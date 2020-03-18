Essential vs. non-essential businesses: A list of what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I have spoken with the chief medical officers of all of Nevada’s hospitals to get their assessment of our current situation and most responsible next steps. They have advised that the most effective course of action is to direct all Nevadans to stay home and for all non-essential businesses to close to the public for 30 days,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak as he addressed the state Tuesday.

However, ever since the governor mandated the closure of non-essential businesses, one of the biggest questions on a lot of Channel 8 viewers’ mind is, what’s considered a non-essential business?

Here’s a break down to help you out: