ESPN: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady if he becomes free agent

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (ESPN) — The Las Vegas Raiders are interested in pursuing quarterback Tom Brady if he does not re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, according to an article by ESPN.

The story, written by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, states that NFL sources told ESPN about the Raiders’ interest.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has stated that he wants Brady to return to New England. However, if Brady gets to free agency, the Raiders have him on their radar. Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Brady have a good relationship, according to the ESPN story. League sources told ESPN that they believe Gruden wants Brady to be part of the team.

Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league sources told ESPN.https://t.co/rAloZCF2W1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback visited Las Vegas last month for UFC 246 and was pictured with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The story states that Brady has said he is “open-minded” about the free-agent process. The free-agent signing period begins March 18.

