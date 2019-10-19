ESEA members vote to ratify two-year contract with CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, the Education Support Employees Association voted to ratify the two-year contract that was previously negotiated with the Clark County School District. The contract was nearly approved unanimously.

The contract goes into effect immediately. Now CCSD and ESEA will decide on a date that retroactive pay will take effect.

The terms of the contract include:

A three percent (3%) salary increase for all employees with an effective date of July 1, 2019, all employees will receive retro-pay

All employees eligible for a step increase during the first year of the contract will receive their step increase, if an employee had a step eligibility date between July 1, 2019 and the ratification date of the contract, the employee will receive retro-pay

All employees eligible for a step increase during the second year of the contract will receive a step increase

The District will increase its contribution towards employee health insurance premiums by 4% per month for all employees effective September 1, 2019

The District will increase its contribution towards employee health insurance premiums by an additional 4% per month for all employees effective September 1, 2020

All Longevity Stipends under Article 19-6 are increased by $250

All costs for fingerprinting employees will be waived once the new agreement is ratified

Changes to Article 8 to allow greater flexibility to conduct union business