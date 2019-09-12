ESEA and CCSD reach final tentative agreement for 2-year contract

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s final! On September 12, 2019, the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) reached a final tentative agreement as to financials as part of a two-year contract.

“This week, we reached a final tentative agreement with the District that represents the largest win for education support professionals in years,” said Virginia M. Mills, President of ESEA. “Throughout the negotiation process, the District listened and addressed the concerns of our members on a host of economic issues; we appreciate our members for their involvement as well as the support we received from the District.”

The terms of the final tentative Agreement are as follows:

The Agreement will be for two years, from July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2021

A three percent (3%) salary increase for all employees with an effective date of July 1, 2019, all employees will receive retro-pay

All employees eligible for a step increase during the first year of the contract will receive their step increase, if an employee had a step eligibility date between July 1, 2019 and the ratification date of the contract, the employee will receive retro-pay

All employees eligible for a step increase during the second year of the contract will receive a step increase

The District will increase its contribution towards employee health insurance premiums by 4% per month for all employees effective September 1, 2019

The District will increase its contribution towards employee health insurance premiums by an additional 4% per month for all employees effective September 1, 2020

All Longevity Stipends under Article 19-6 are increased by $250

All costs for fingerprinting employees will be waived once the new Agreement is ratified.

Changes to Article 8 to allow greater flexibility to conduct union business.

“Our Support Professionals are dedicated and serve as the back bone of our organization for our students and should be compensated for their hard work,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “We have spelled out ambitious goals in our Focus: 2024 strategic plan and need all of our employees focused on student success to reach those goals.”

ESEA and CCSD have agreed to meet to follow up with non-monetary language at a later date.

The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) is the recognized bargaining agent of Education Support Professionals In Clark County. ESEA is the largest of 30 local affiliates in the Nevada State Education Association and the largest ESP local in the United States.