Escaped inmate back behind bars in Nevada 27 years later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty-seven years after escaping from a Nevada prison, a man convicted in a crash that left one dead is now back behind bars in the Silver State.

Samuel Avalos-Gallardo, escaped from the Nevada Department of Corrections (formerly known as the Department of Prisons), in February 1994 while part of a Nevada Division of Forestry fire crew.

Avalos-Gallardo was sent to prison in April 1993 for driving under the influence, resulting in a crash that caused the death of another person, in addition to substantial injury to two others.

Gary Ray Shelby Jr.

Gary Ray Shelby Jr. was the victim killed in that crash on October 4, 1992.

Avalos-Gallardo was driving drunk while entering Highway 80 in Reno. He drove the wrong direction onto an off ramp, crashing head-on into Shelby’s vehicle.

Shelby was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two passengers in Shelby’s car suffered severe injuries.

Avalos-Gallardo was captured in January 2020, but officials did not say where he was captured. He then awaited extradition from outside the U.S.

The NDOC received Avalos-Gallardo from a U.S. Marshal Service Foreign Office on April 20, 2021.