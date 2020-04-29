Escape the heat by going to Mt Charleston? Not so fast.

MT CHARLESTON, NV ( KLAS ) – With record-breaking heat in Las Vegas, you might think that heading up to Mt Charleston is a great way to escape the triple-digit temps.

The only problem with that idea is that thousands of others have that same thought, which adds up to traffic trouble on the mountain.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation tweeted Tuesday that the roads are only open for people who live up there.

NDOT photo

There are a limited number of parking spots on the mountain, and many of the attractions people would visit are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the area reaches capacity – with no more parking spots available – drivers may be turned away.

Law enforcement has also been known to ticket cars that are parked illegally.

Some consolation for visitors sent back down to the city? They may still get to experience the cooler conditions. That’s because as you head up either State Highway 157 (Kyle Canyon Rd), or State Highway 156 (Lee Canyon Rd), you’ll notice the temperature dropping dramatically.

The signs along the sides of the roads tell you your elevation, so that as you climb to 4,000 feet, 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet you’ll want to open your car windows to enjoy the milder temps. That’s even if you have to turn right back around, knowing you’re going back to the heat.